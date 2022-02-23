LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for physically assaulting his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son, who died from blunt force trauma to his head, authorities said.

Douglas Barton, 41, pled not guilty Wednesday to a one count of second-degree murder in the death of Colton Emery, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Officers responding to a report of a dead child at a home on School Street in Loudon in September 2019 found the child, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Barton “knowingly” and “recklessly” caused Emery’s death by physically assaulting him inside the home, authorities said.

