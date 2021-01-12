NH man gets 45 years to life in stabbing death of wife

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

Emerson Figueiredo, 43, had pleaded guilty in November in causing the death of Nathalia Da Paixao, 35.

Police found her suffering from several stab wounds in July 2019 outside of their apartment complex in Concord. She later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors said the couple got into a heated argument and that Figueiredo beat her with one of her high-heeled shoes. He eventually grabbed a knife and started stabbing her. Their daughter intervened, and got cut, while Da Paixao ran outside. Prosecutors said Figueiredo caught up with her outside and stabbed her again. Neighbors saw them.

Figueiredo’s lawyer on Tuesday argued for a sentence of 25 years to life in the state prison. The prosecution argued for 45 years to life, and the judge agreed, after considering the arguments of both sides and the evidence.

