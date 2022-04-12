CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for receiving child sexual abuse material following an investigation into the use of digital apps that shared such images, the U.S. attorney general’s office said.

Investigators said the 48-year-old man from Newton received and possessed images and video of child sexual abuse materials in 2020.

The man, who was sentenced Monday. pleaded guilty in September 2021.

His lawyer had asked for a five-year sentence, saying that he has no criminal record, has complied with conditions of his release, and voluntary engaged in counseling to address the offense, among other factors.

