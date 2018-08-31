NH man gets up to 324 years in prison for sexually abusing multiple underage family members

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who sexually abused multiple underage family members since 1968, resulting in one death by suicide and one death by opiate overdose, was sentenced to up to 324 in prison Friday, authorities announced.

Paul Stratton, 69, of Manchester, will serve between 162-324 years for the acts committed against three male relatives after a Hillsborough County jury returned a unanimous verdict on Aug. 8 on 15 charges, including five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, six counts felonious sexual assault, two charges of incest and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Manchester Police Department’s Juvenile Unit launched an investigation in 2017 and learned that Stratton began abusing one of the victims at the age of five, police said. The other two victims were under the age of 13 when the sexual assaults began and continued for well over a decade.

Three victims were able to either provide statements or testify about the heinous acts. Judge Kenneth Brown remarked on their strength and courage, citing their compelling testimony as the basis for his sentence.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)