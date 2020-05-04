MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old New Hampshire man was ordered to be held without bail Monday after an altercation turned violent, according to police.

Fred Fellows is facing a second-degree assault charge, two counts of criminal threatening and criminal mischief charges after police say an argument turned violent at his home on Seaverns Bridge Road home on Saturday.

Officers were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. after the two people reported that Fellows had physically attacked one of them and tried to strangle them.

The other was able to pull Fellows off and both fled the property to call for help.

Fellows had retreated to the upper level of the home where he was believed to be storing a number of firearms.

A perimeter was established around the home and neighbors were evacuated while officers made contact with Fellows over the phone.

He was later arrested without incident.

Investigators entered the home and seized “a large quantity” of firearms, ammunition, and archery supplies.

There was also some property damage.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)