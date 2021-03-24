NH man held without bail on sex assault, kidnapping charges

BRADFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is being held without bail on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

State police took Russell Seitz, 56, of Bradford into custody on February 1 in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in his hometown, according to a release issued by the department.

State police said they began investigating the incident the week of January 17 and were assisted by both the Exeter and Bradford Police Departments.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged assault is urged to call police at 603-931-2335.

