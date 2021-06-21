BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is being held without bail on a slew of reckless driving charges after police say he drunkenly crashed into a number of cars while fleeing officers over the weekend.

Anthony Caperci III, 24, was arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court Monday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct, criminal threatening, conduct after an accident and disobeying a police officer, according to a release issued by the Hampton Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ashworth Avenue and G Street Sunday for reports of a hit-and-run crash and upon their arrival, spoke with the reporting party who identifited Caperci’s Subaru as the offending vehicle.

Officers were able to find the Subaru in question pulling out of traffic on G Street and speeding east toward Ocean Boulevard — weaving in and out of stopped traffic the entire time, according to the release.

They allege that he drove his vehicle over the curb, on the sidewalk, and onto Ocean Boulevard which was heavily populated with pedestrians and other drivers.

While driving up the road, officers say Caperci struck several more cars and even came close to hitting an officer who had positioned his cruiser in an attempt to stop him. The officer says he was forced to jump out of harm’s way as Caperci drove around him.

Caperci then drove into the back lot of a motel on Ashworth Avenue where he crashed into a dumpster and tried to flee on foot. He was quickly taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

