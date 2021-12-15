WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire man who was working late in Massachusetts helped his sleeping family escape their burning home after his motion-activated security camera detected flames and sent an alert to his phone, giving him a chance to call 911 before the fire spread.

The Windham homeowner says he initially thought the camera was detecting his daughter playing in the kitchen with their dog, but he decided to take a closer look and saw flames.

“The Blink camera kept notifying me…Like notifications,” the homeowner said. “So I’m like, ‘Ahhh, you know what, let me check it out.’”

The homeowner says he saw fire moving up a first-floor wall and immediately called his wife because some detectors were not working. When she didn’t answer, he called the local fire department for help.

“Adrenaline just kicked in…I had to save them. So that was it,” the homeowner explained.

Emergency crews responding to the home rushed the family to safety, including the dog. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the blaze.

“He basically saved his family by answering that phone, having that system in there,” Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson, Jr. said.

The homeowner credited the Blink camera with saving his family’s life, calling it a great investment.

