NH man indicted for murder of North Andover woman

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Arrangements are being made to return a man who was charged with the murder of his ex-fiancee in North Andover.

Brian Chevalier, 51, of Merrimack, New Hampshire remains in custody in Imperial County, California for the murder of Wendi Rose Davidson.

On Wednesday, Chevalier formally waived rendition allowing him to be returned to Massachusetts for sentencing, according to the Essex County District Attorney.

Davidson was found dead in the basement of the two-family-home in which she lived on Saturday, April 21.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)