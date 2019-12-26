NH man indicted on murder charge in ‘reckless’ death of 23-month-old boy

LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who investigators say “knowingly” and “recklessly” caused the death of a 23-month-old boy has been indicted on a murder charge, authorities announced Thursday.

Douglas Barton, 39, of Loudon, was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury on Dec. 19 on charges including second-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 24 death of Colton Emery, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Officers responding to a report of a dead child at a residence on School Street in Loudon around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 25 found Emery, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Barton allegedly killed Emery by physically assaulting him inside the home.

“An additional alternative count of second-degree murder charges Mr. Barton with recklessly causing Colton’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by physically assaulting him,” MacDonald’s office said in a news release.

A medical examiner determined that Emery’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Court documents indicate Barton has a lengthy criminal history, ranging from burglary to drug-related charges.

Barton has since been ordered held without bail.

His relation to the victim remains unclear.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)