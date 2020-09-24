NH man indicted on murder charge in vicious hammer, knife attack on father

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man has been indicted on murder charge in connection with a vicious hammer and knife attack that left his father dead, officials announced Thursday.

Joseph Beam, formerly of Antrim, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of 41-year-old Jason Beam, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Joseph “purposely” caused his father’s death by “assaulting him multiple times” with a hammer and a knife, MacDonald said.

Joseph is currently being held without bail.

