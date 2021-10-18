MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been indicted on a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of a toddler two years ago.

Officers responding to the Econo Lodge on West Hancock Street in Manchester found a 1-year-old unresponsive in a bathtub, according to Manchester police.

The child was taken to a local hospital but did not regain consciousness. Their cause of death was determined to be drowning, police said.

At the time of the incident, police say the toddler was in the care of Zachary Conway, 25, of Manchester.

Conway is being held in another state on unrelated charges.

“This incident was very difficult for the Manchester Officers who first responded that day, as well as everyone involved in the case,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. “I want to recognize the time and unrelenting dedication put forth by the officers and detectives who have worked tirelessly to get justice for this young victim.”

