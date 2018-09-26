NH man indicted on sexual assault, indecent exposure charges

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy has been indicted on felonious indecent exposure and felonious sexual assault charges, officials announced Wednesday.

Patrick “Rick” Nylen has been indicted by a Merrimack County Grand Jury on three counts of felony indecent exposure and one count of felonious sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2012.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call Det. Sgt. Blanchette at 603-223-3950.

A trial date has not yet been set.

