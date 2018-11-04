NH man killed after car veers off Route 3, plunges into water

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was killed Sunday when the car he was driving veered off Route 3 in Chelmsford and plunged into a body of water, officials said.

State troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle accident on Route 3 Southbound near Exit 3 around 5:04 p.m. found a 2011 BMW X3 that had exited the right side of the roadway and crashed into a body of water, according to state police.

After an off-duty trooper entered the water in an attempt to render medical aid to the driver, who was identified only as a 63-year-old Bristol, New Hampshire man, he was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)