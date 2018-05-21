NH man killed in Alexandria roll-over crash

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A 60-year-old man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Alexandria, New Hampshire, police said.

New Hampshire state police responding to a 4:34 p.m. report of a motor vehicle accident on Route 104 found a 2011 Hyundai Accent on its roof in the roadway, according to police.

The driver, Peter Brodeur, of Andover, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

