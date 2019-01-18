NH man killed in crash on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Peterborough, New Hampshire man was killed Friday night when the car he was driving veered off Route 495 and slammed into a tree, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash near Exit 39 determined the man had been traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when, for reasons still under investigation, he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, state police say.

The victim, who was unbelted at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 495 S/B prior to x39 in #Tewksbury, RTL closed due to fatal crash. Single vehicle, single occupant. Crash under investigation by members of Troop A, MSP Recon, Crime Scene, and DA. Further details will be released later this evening. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2019

#MAtraffic Rte 495 S/B prior to x39 in #Tewksbury, all lanes reopened https://t.co/53UI3McjTo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 19, 2019

