NH man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A fatal crash in Milan, New Hampshire Friday afternoon. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police.

MILAN, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer, police said.

Timothy Lacasse, 43, of Milan, was traveling southbound on Route 110 in Milan when he struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on about 4:53 p.m., New Hampshire state police said.

Lacasse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, New Hampshire state police say there’s no indication that speed or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call New Hampshire state police at 603-846-3333.

