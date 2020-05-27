NH man near death from coronavirus recovers quickly after being given blood plasma

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who was near death from the coronavirus has recovered after being given blood plasma from a former virus patient and is scheduled to be released Wednesday after more than six weeks in the hospital.

Joseph Jozitis was admitted to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua on April 3 and placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated, hospital officials said.

The hospital had joined a nationwide trial with the Mayo Clinic to study the effects of plasma treatment on COVID-19 patients. Jozitis was given the plasma from a patient who recovered and developed antibodies.

He improved and was able to breathe on his own, said Dr. Timothy Scherer, chief medical officer.

