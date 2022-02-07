NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man operating under a window company was arrested Monday on a theft by deception charge for allegedly cashing a woman’s check with no plans to work on her home.

The Nashua Police Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a local residence last Thursday, where they met with a woman who said that in October of 2020, she issued Thomas Greely, who was operating under Tom’s Windows LLC, a check for services to be rendered on her home, according to Nashua police.

The work was not started; however, the check had been cashed, police said.

A further investigation reportedly found that Greeley, 38, of Derry, had deposited the funds and spent the money elsewhere with no plans to work on the woman’s home.

Greeley was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with theft by deception.

He was released on personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned at a later date.

