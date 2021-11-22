NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his cousin.

Lance Goodrich, 35, of Lyme, appeared at Grafton County Superior Court in North Haverhill on Monday. He remained jailed without bail. A public defender indicated the matter would be addressed in the future.

Police responding to a home on Route 10 in Orford on Saturday found the victim, identified as Brooke Goodrich, 25.

Lance Goodrich was taken into custody later that day in Newport.

No motive for the killing was disclosed and a police affidavit was sealed.

An autopsy on the victim was scheduled.

