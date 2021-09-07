NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man charged with two counts of second-degree murder pleaded not guilty and a New Hampshire judge ordered him held without bail on Tuesday.

Ryan Barden, 30, of Laconia, was arrested in Belmont on Friday, hours after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a death that happened last month.

Police in Nashua found Jared Daley, 35, dead on Aug. 11. They said he died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

A public defender entered not guilty pleas on Barden’s behalf in Hillsborough Superior Court and did not challenge the bail order.

A police affidavit in the case has been sealed.

