NH man seriously injured after ice flies off box truck, smashes windshield

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was taken to a Boston hospital Wednesday afternoon after a chunk of ice flew off a box truck and shattered his windshield.

Officers arriving at the scene on the eastbound side of Nashua Road learned that the box truck was traveling the opposite direction from the victim’s car when the ice flew off the top, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to his eye and face.

The driver continued on before a good Samaritan was able to get his attention then he returned to the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers said there is no reason to believe he tried to flee.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)