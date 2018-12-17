NH man seriously injured in collision with box truck

EASTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A 28-year-old New Hampshire man was seriously injured Monday morning when he collided with a box truck on Route 112 in Easton, officials said.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway for a report of a serious collision about 11:50 a.m. found a badly damaged sedan and a Peterbilt truck that had veered off the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.

An on-scene investigation revealed that Brandon Clements, 28, of Bath, drifted across the centerline and struck the rear wheels of the box truck, officials said.

Clements suffered serious injuries and was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)