MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Nashua man wanted in connection with a Monday afternoon stabbing in Manchester.

Matthew Jordan, 34, allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old male victim several times in the torso and back at 356 Lake Ave. around 4:05 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old woman inside the apartment sustained a superficial wound as a result of the incident, police said.

An arrest warrant for first-degree assault has been issued for Jordan, whose last known address is in Nashua.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case number 18-11119.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)