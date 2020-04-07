MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection to a suspicious fire died from a gunshot wound to the neck following a police-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire over the weekend, officials announced.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy Monday on 62-year-old Carl Manning and determined that the manner of his death was a homicide, according to a joint press release from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano.

Officers responding to reports of a fire at 37 Dearborn St. at 3 a.m. Sunday were told that neighbors were awoken by the sound of an explosion and saw the house in flames, police said. No one was at home during the fire and a doorbell camera showed an unknown and unidentifiable person walking away from the fire.

After investigating, police determined the fire to be suspicious and were seeking Manning in connection with the fire. Manning was known to the owner of the house and had unrelated arrest warrants for stalking and violation of a protective order.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responding to reports that Manning’s pickup truck was parked on Lake Shore Road found Manning, who appeared to be armed, in the truck, police said. A short time later, police shot Manning during a confrontation and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or other private citizens were injured during the shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

No further information has been released.

