MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire man wanted on a criminal charge in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 13 surrendered to police on Wednesday night, officials announced Thursday.

Luis Busi Valcarcel is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault and violating his bail conditions, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Busi Valcarcel was identified as a suspect after a report was filed with the Manchester Police Department on Oct. 9.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)