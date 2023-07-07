NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of killing his mother in Hudson on Wednesday night is expected to face a judge on Friday.

Grant DeGiacomo, 26, will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the beating death of his mother, Christine DeGiacomo, 57, who was found in a townhouse on Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. suffering from “traumatic injury,” according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Officers could be seen collecting evidence from the home, which was marked off with crime scene tape.

Neighbors described Christine DeGiacomo as a kind person who loved her kids.

News of the violent crime shocked residents of the usually quiet neighborhood.

Officials are also expected to announce the results of an autopsy.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

