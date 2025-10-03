A New Hampshire man is being sentenced for murdering his sister-in-law and two young nephews.

Eric Sweeney, 19, pleaded guilty in August to killing his family members. He was 16 when it happened in 2022.

Sweeney killed Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, in their Northfield home.

Eric’s older brother and sister-in-law were serving as his guardians at the time.

In the courtroom on Friday, those affected by the murders told the court before sentencing how the murders impacted their lives.

Victim impact statements are expected to continue through Friday before the judge hands down a sentence.

