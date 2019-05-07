NH man turns himself over to police in connection with hit-and-run pedestrian crash

WEBSTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Webster, New Hampshire man has turned himself over to police in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in February that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Central Street in Franklin, New Hampshire on Feb. 27 found Edward Douglas Jr., 53, of Franklin, injured in the roadway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Douglas was taken to Concord Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

After gathering evidence at the scene and speaking with witnesses, troopers executed a search warrant at a residence in Webster and found the 2011 Mazda 6 suspected of being involved in the crash.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Muzzey, 51, of Webster, turned himself over to police on Tuesday.

He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his May 23 arraignment in Merrimack Superior Court.

