NH man wanted for killing wife found dead in Maine

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife has been found dead in Maine, police say.

Dennis Bisson, who police believe shot and killed 42-year-old Angie Bisson, was found dead in Rumford from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release issued early Saturday morning by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s Office.

Bisson’s wife was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Friday morning at the couple’s home.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the exact cause of death.

