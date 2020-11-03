NH man wanted in sexual assault of child surrenders to police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 has surrendered to police, officials announced Tuesday.

Alnaldo Duran, 38, is facing a charge of felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Duran allegedly sexually assaulted the child on July 30.

No additional details were immediately available.

Duran is being held on preventative detention, pending a court appearance.

