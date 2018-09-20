MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who strangled his fiancée and stabbed her in the heart 35 years ago is seeking a pardon.

The Executive Council will vote Thursday on whether to hold a public hearing to re-examine the case of Gary Place, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death of Wanda Olsen in 1983.

Place, who served in the Marines, said the killing was the result of post-traumatic stress disorder after the aroma of food triggered a flashback to Vietnam. John Malberg, an attorney who helped prosecute Place, told the Concord Monitor that Place has repaid his debt, and that releasing him would allow him to support other victims of PTSD.

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence opposes the request.

