BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of killing the mother of his children and kidnapping them faced a judge Monday.

Dustin Duren, 37, was arraigned over Zoom on once count of second degree murder. He is being held without bail pending a probable cause hearing.

Duren, 37, was in connection with the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, of Main Street, in Berlin, on Thursday, after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau.

Early Friday morning, an Amber Alert was issued for Duren and for the two children, ages 4 and 1, who were believed to be travelling with him. Around 11 a.m., citizens saw Duren’s vehicle outside a restaurant on Key Road in Keene, New Hampshire and called police. All three were found safely.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)