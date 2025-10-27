BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who became the fourth patient in the world to receive a pig kidney transplant in January at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has had the kidney removed due to decreasing functionality.

Tim Andrews, 67, set a world-record 271 days living with a pig kidney and “has been a selfless medical pioneer and an inspiration to patients with kidney failure around the world,” according to MGH.

Andrews had the kidney removed on Thursday, October 23. He will resume dialysis and has been placed back on the list for a human kidney donor.

MGH said their xenotransplantation research will continue with a third genetically edited pig kidney transplant later this year.

