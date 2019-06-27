NH man who sold fentanyl that led to deadly overdose sentenced to 8-20 years

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old New Hampshire man will spend the next 8 to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges, including one linked to a deadly overdose, officials said.

Spencer Grayson, formerly of Concord, was sentenced by the Merrimack County Superior Court to an aggregate sentence of 8 to 20 years, stand committed, in New Hampshire State Prison, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announced Thursday.

One of the counts Grayson faced stemmed from his sale of fentanyl to Ryan Smith, 21, in July of 2017 that led to Smith dying at Concord Hospital after ingesting fentanyl and methamphetamine behind a Cumberland Farms on North Main Street in Concord.

