NH man who tricked girls into sending nude photos gets 25 years

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who posed online as a modeling agency representative to get sexually explicit photos of young girls has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Matthew Felton, of Somersworth, pleaded guilty in January to child pornography charges. Court documents say he used social media accounts to convince three girls ranging from 12 to 14 years old that he would help them secure modeling contracts if they sent the suggestive photos.

Police obtained thousands of images from one of his accounts in 2015.

Defense lawyers had asked for a 15-year sentence, saying that Felton was a good person “who did a bad thing.” They say he had a difficult upbringing and suffered from alcohol and drug abuse.

The 38-year-old Felton was sentenced Wednesday.

