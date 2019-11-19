NH man wins $1M lottery prize on scratch ticket bought in Methuen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Derry, New Hampshire man is the fourth $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X Payout” instant game.

Samuel Chakarian chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at Ted’s Stateline Mobil on Broadway in Methuen. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

One additional $1 million prize is still available in the $5 instant game.

