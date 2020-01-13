NH man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket bought in Methuen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” instant ticket game.

Anthony Sacco Jr., of Windham, chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was bought at Ted’s Stateline Mobil on Broadway in Methuen. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

One $10 million prize and three additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

