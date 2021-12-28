BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire man is the winner of a total of $270,000 in prizes that he won on three Massachusetts State Lottery Keno tickets played in a single draw on Friday, Dec. 10.

Each of the three tickets was a 5-spot Keno Bonus play with the numbers 12-14-15-29-51, which John Griffith said is a combination of birthdays, Griffith’s license plate number, and his son’s race car number. Griffith won his $270,000 in prizes (before taxes) by matching all five of his numbers and playing Keno Bonus.

Griffith claimed his winnings Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Lottery’s Lawrence claim center.

He bought his winning tickets at Mutual Oil on Middlesex Road in Tyngsboro. Seven additional $90,000 winning tickets sold at this location for the same Keno draw remain unclaimed.

The store will receive a total of $9,000 in bonuses for selling the tickets.

