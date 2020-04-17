NH may be the next big hockey hub should the NHL return in the summer

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shouts instructions from the bench during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Granite State could soon become the next big hockey hub

Governor Chris Sununu said he has been in talks with the National Hockey League commissioner about the possibility of hosting games in the state when the league gets back up and running — though according to him, they are far from reaching a decision.

Bruins star Brad Marchand told fans online that he is trying to make the most of his time at home.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had this much alone time as a family,” he said. “It’s been a nice little change but obviously you know, we would love to be back on the ice right now.”

When that might be is still unknown.

Sununu shed some light on the situation in a press briefing on Friday saying he is open to the idea of NH being a site for the NHL if teams were to return to action later this summer without fans.

“I just simply let them know that if there is information if we can be in assistance in any way, you know helping coordinate logistics if New Hampshire really is a site to be considered, obviously we are here to have those conversations and be part of the process.”

Sununu admitted that he does not know how the state would benefit.

“It would not be for the fans,” he said. “I don’t know what incentives would be there for New Hampshire per se but again these discussions aren’t even really happening yet.”

As for Marchand, he thinks the games could get ugly if the league returns too soon.

“I haven’t skated in months so you can’t just throw them back into games. Everyone is going to get hurt,” he said.

