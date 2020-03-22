NH meterologist snaps stunning shot of Venus, International Space Station

A New Hampshire meteorologist didn’t let the freezing cold stop him from getting a stunning picture of celestial bodies.

The meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory took the photos as both Venus and the International Space Station passed overhead, an observatory spokesperson said.

And while the cold temperatures initially caused the battery in his camera to die, the meteorologist was able to run inside and get a new one before the scene faded.

