NH middle school teacher arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A sixth-grade teacher from New Hampshire is under arrest Friday after she allegedly sent “inappropriate” emails to a student.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Glidden of Exeter was taken into police custody just after 2:30 p.m. after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student under 16, according to a statement released by police.

On Tuesday, administrators alerted the school resource officer at the Parkside Middle School in Manchester regarding possible inappropriate activity between Glidden and a student.

As the result of a three-day long investigation, authorities say that Glidden and the student exchanged over 100 inappropriate emails between Nov. 2 and Dec. 4. of this year.

She is charged with certain use of computer services prohibited, and was released on $2,500 bail.

She is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Dec. 20.

