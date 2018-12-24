NH mom asks local convenience store to not serve son snacks

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A sign in Plaistow, New Hampshire got plenty of attention as a desperate mother turned to Cumberland Farms to cut off her son, who has a sweet tooth.

It turns out the competition here is pretty bitter.

“I thought she was just joking the whole time, but I guess she wasn’t. But it was all fun and games,” said Timberlane High School wrestler Codey Wild.

Wild says that’s his face on the store’s wall of shame. The freshman on varsity wrestling team has to make weight.

“I weighed like 138-140. And now I’m starting to get my weight slowly down to 126,” he said.

And wrestling in this town is no joke.

“You know it’s competitive when anytime you walk in halls people ask, ‘How did the wrestling match go. How did this go.’ They know more about it than your family does,” Wild said.

Wild says this sign doesn’t weigh on him too much. Weight classes are part of the sport he loves, and this not-so-subtle nudge is just a fun distraction on the way to a pretty lofty goal.

“Become a state champ and hopefully a New England placer,” he said.

