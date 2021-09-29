MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire mother is facing charges after her 4-year-old child had to be revived with Narcan following a suspected drug overdose.

Allison Richardson, 25, of Manchester, surrendered to police on Tuesday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers were called to Elliot Hospital on July 24 after learning that a young child had been taken to the emergency room for symptoms of an overdose.

Police say hospital staff then informed the officers that the child had tested positive for Methadone in their system and Narcan had been administered.

Richardson’s bail was set at $1,000.

She is slated to appear in court on Nov. 1.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)