NH motel sterilizes water system, hot tubs after deadly Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motel in Hampton, New Hampshire, has taken steps to sterilize the property after many of its guests in recent weeks were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease. Meanwhile, motel owners say the outbreak is a community-wide issued, not an isolated issue.

Health officials confirmed last week that a hot tub at the Sands Resort was the source of the outbreak, which killed one person and sickened more than a dozen others.

The bacteria was also found in the motel’s water heater, outdoor shower hose, as well as sinks and shower heads in three rooms, prompting officials to post signs alerting guests of the outbreak.

The motel has since hired an environmental specialist to clean and monitor its water system. It has permanently shut down the hot tub in question.

Tom Saab, co-owner of the hotel, feels the investigation into the rash of illnesses focused too much on the Sands Resort because the outbreak was far wider.

“We don’t know where those other six people contracted the illness,” he said. “We sort of kind of got thrown under the bus a little.”

Eighteen total cases of the disease have been confirmed in New Hampshire, 13 of which were linked to the motel, according to Environmental Specialist Dr. John Murphy.

“Thirteen of them were implicated as being guests at this location,” he said. “The superheating and flushing, and the super chlorination work that was done were carried out with a view to eradicating any possible contamination that might be in the system.

Since the cleaning, Murphy says tests for Legionnaires’ bacteria have come back negative.

