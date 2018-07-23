NH mother arrested after children, 4 and 6, found walking along road alone

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after her two young children were found walking in the road alone.

Police say they responded to an area of Route 3 Monday at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report that two small children were walking along the busy road.

When police arrived, a Good Samaritan had stopped and brought the children to safety and away from the road into a nearby parking lot.

The children were determined to be ages 4 and 6. Police say that the 4-year-old had partially fallen into the road at one point.

Police located the mother, identified as Luciana Casiano-Velez, 26 of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Casiano-Velez told police she had let the children outside unattended by that they were supposed to be at the playground. She was arrested on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was eventually released on $5,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 30.

The children were released to a family member.

