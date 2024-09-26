NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire mother is now taking responsibility for murdering her 5-year-old son nearly four years ago.

Danielle Dauphinais pleaded guilty Thursday to second degree murder and two counts of witness tampering in connection with the death of her son, Elijah Lewis.

Lewis was reported missing in October 2021 after he disappeared from his Merrimack home

He was found dead a month later in the woods in Abington.

The medical examiner determined his death was caused by violence, neglect, malnourishment, and drug intoxication.

“If called to testify at trial, Dr. Atkinson would have testified that Elijah’s body was significantly emaciated, with loss of skeletal muscle, and no subcutaneous fat,” prosecutor Bethany Durand said.

Dauphinais’ boyfriend Joseph Stapf is in prison for manslaughter in connection with the 5-year-old’s murder. He was expected to testify at Dauphinais’ trial next month, which now will not happen.

“I felt like I had to be here,” said one member of the crowd of Lewis supporters gathered outside the Nashua courthouse. “Eli deserves people showing up for him when his own mother couldn’t even do that for him.”

Another supporter said justice was not served Thursday.

“I think she should have done to her what she did to Elijah,” the supporter said.

Dauphinais will be sentenced next month. She is facing 55 years to life in prison.

