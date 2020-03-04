NH mother, son accused of kidnapping girlfriend, holding her against her will for nearly a week

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother and son from New Hampshire, are facing criminal charges after they allegedly kidnapped the man’s girlfriend and held her against her will inside a home in Windham for nearly a week.

Alec Blazek, 24, of Brentwood, is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on March 12 on charges including strangulation, kidnapping, and five counts of simple assault, according to the Windham Police Department. Felisa Blazek, 49, of Windham, will be arraigned on a charge of felony kidnapping.

The duo allegedly abducted the 25-year-old victim on Feb. 10 and held her captive at Felisa Blazek’s home at 34 Doiron Road for five days.

On Feb. 15, the victim was riding in a car with the suspects when she jumped out of the vehicle as it slowed at an intersection in Salem, Windham Police Captain Mike Caron said.

A passerby picked up the victim and transported her to the Salem Police Department, prompting an investigation.

The victim told investigators that her boyfriend assaulted her multiple times over the course of the five days, Caron said.

Alec Blazek and Felisa Blazek surrendered to police on Feb. 26 after investigators obtained warrants for their arrests.

They have since been released on personal recognizance.

