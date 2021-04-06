LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday that the New Hampshire Motor Speedway will once again be hosting a mass vaccination site this weekend.

Eligible residents must book an appointment through the state’s website, VINI, to get vaccinated at the location.

The announcement comes after the Granite State opened up vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16.

“Following a historic week of registration and scheduling for vaccine appointments which expanded eligibility to all NH residents 16+ last week, New Hampshire continues to move forward in getting doses into arms at a record pace,” Sununu said. “This weekend is another opportunity for thousands of Granite Staters to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The state hopes to vaccinate 12,000 people this weekend at the Speedway, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one offered.

Residents who are 16 and 17 years old will not be eligible to get vaccinated at the Speedway.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

