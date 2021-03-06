NH Motor Speedway hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials are hoping to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 10,000 people at the state’s newest mass vaccination site — the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Staff started administering vaccines at the Loudon racetrack Saturday and will continue through Monday. The vaccines are by appointment and state medical officials reached out to people who had first-dose appointments in April in order to bump them up.

“[Today] was 2 months earlier than I’d thought I’d have it,” said Bincenva Loud. “It means that I may be able to see my children for the first time in a year and a half.”

“We are just thrilled to be able to help the community get back to the road of a normal life,” said David McGrath, executive vice president of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

